BREAKING: Second Prisoner in UK Dies from Coronavirus





A SECOND inmate has died after contracting the coronavirus whilst inside prison.

A 66-year-old man died in hospital on March 26, a Prison Service spokesperson has said. The man was serving his sentence at HMP Manchester.

He had been receiving end-of-life care for an underlying condition before he tested positive for Covid-19.

It comes after an 84-year-old man became the first UK inmate to die after catching the virus. He was serving his sentence at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire – a category C male sex offenders’ prison. He also had underlying health conditions and died on March 22.

As of Wednesday, 19 inmates had tested positive for Covid-19 across 10 UK jails and four prison staff were also confirmed to have caught the virus in four different jails.





The Prison Service said robust contingency plans have been put in place at its facilities in consultation with Public Health England and the Department of Health and Social Care.



