BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus Cases Soar as Spain Reaches 56,188 and 4,089 Deaths





Spain is now the second country worldwide with most deaths from the coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, appeared today before the Health and Consumption Commission of Congress to report on the findings on behalf of his department.

The Ministry of Health has updated the number of positive coronavirus cases which currently stands as 56, 188, this is an increase of 8,578 positive cases in just 24 hours.

A total of 4,089 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of this pandemic, and since yesterday deaths have increased by 655.