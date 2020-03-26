



Benalmadena Protección Civil volunteers distribute 2000 kilos of food donated by Bancosol Málaga on the Costa del Sol

PROTECCIÓN Civil volunteers recently distributed some 2,000 kilos of perishable and non-perishable food, donated by Bancosol Málaga, among families and elderly at risk of social exclusion in the Benalmadena.

“It is the Social Welfare workers who determine the homes that need more priority attention and distribution, according to their economic situation and precariousness,” explained the councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga.

-- Advertisement --





The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, has expressed the appreciation and deep gratitude “of the Town Hall for the essential work of Protección Civil volunteers during the days of this health crisis, facilitating the organisation of emergency teams, as well as the distribution of food.” Navas has also recognised “the commitment and tireless work of Social Welfare workers in the effective organisation of this donation of food between families and the elderly at risk of social exclusion.”

Laddaga has appealed to the citizens to continue donating food to Bancosol “so that we can guarantee food supplies to those most in need.” The mayor recalled that the contact telephone number for Bancosol is 952 17 95 79, and the bank account for donations ES38 2103 0285 71 0030002314.



