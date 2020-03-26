Arrest in Spain for refusing to heed coronavirus infection risk warning and leave Costa Almeria hospital

ALTERCATION: The woman kicked up a fuss and refused to go.

A WOMAN who refused to heed staff warnings to leave El Ejido’s Poniente hospital due to the risk of coronavirus infection found herself under arrest.

The 43-year old woman went to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon for a consultation. When medical staff told her she should go due to the state of alarm and the number of people around she kicked up a fuss.

National police stepped in to get her to change her mind, but she resisted and there was an altercation.

Officers detained her for disobeying authority and took her to the police station to process the report.





