14% of recovered coronavirus patients in China are now testing POSITIVE again for deadly virus





14% of the recovered coronavirus patients in China have tested positive again for the deadly virus, medical experts have confirmed.

Research shows that 3% to 14% of coronavirus patients that were previously give the all clear, are now testing positive again.

The news came as experts fear China may be facing a second wave for the outbreak, due to the ‘silent carriers’ who don’t show any symptoms and an increase in the numbers of imported cases.

Millions of residents that live in the Hubei province, the centre of the pandemic, have been told they can now leave after officials lifted a two-month lockdown to prevent the spread.

Wang Wei, director of Wuhan Tongii Hospital, confirmed that five out of 147 patients tested positive again after their recovery.





In the study conducted by the Wuhan medics, the recovered patients showed no symptoms after testing positive again. The researchers found no evidence that they became infectious after recovery as their family members all tested negative to the disease.

The chief doctor said it was crucial to closely monitor recovered patients and put them under two-week quarantine after discharge.





Other reports suggest that the number of people who were infected with coronavirus and show no or delaying symptoms could be as high as one-third of those who test positive to the virus.

Scientists are currently unable to agree on what role asymptomatic transmission plays in spreading the disease and how infectious people with no symptoms are.

Globally, over 430,000 people are infected with the deadly disease and nearly 20,000 people have died.