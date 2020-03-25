Woman who lived alone self-isolating in Spain found dead her in home

A 63-YEAR old woman who lived alone and who had been self-isolating for several days on suspicion she had contracted coronavirus has been found dead in her home in Campo de Criptana in Ciudad Real.

She had called a Covid-19 information line several days earlier, Spanish press reported.

-- Advertisement --

Local Police officers accompanied by a firefighting team clad in individual protection equipment came across her body on Tuesday afternoon after breaking down the door to get in.

They had got judicial authorisation to enter the house in order to follow up on neighbours’ reports they had had no news of her since the weekend, and having been unable to get in touch with any family members.

When the health services arrived the scene they could only certify her death.



