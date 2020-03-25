WATCH: Priest in Spain takes to church roof to conduct online mass





THE parish priest in a town in Spain’s Caceres took the vertigo-inducing step this morning of taking to the church roof to conduct an online mass.

y aquí el vídeo pic.twitter.com/9SqjiZddnB — MrInsustancial (@MrInsustancial) March 25, 2020

With white robes billowing in the breeze, and equipped with camera and microphone to broadcast live, Father Juan Manuel Garcia stood aloft and blessed his town of Arroyo de la Luz, which has been severely hit by the coronavirus crisis.





Dozens of local residents have tested positive for Covid-19 and there have been nine deaths.

The priest said it had been easy to get up on the roof and he hadn’t been at all frightened.





Father Juan is offering daily live online masses for the faithful.