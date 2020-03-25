VIDEO: Idiot Tally Rises as Man Licks Metal Bars on New York Subway





An idiotic man has been filmed licking the metal bars within a carriage on the New York subway.

The latest viral video to showcase the ignorance and idiocracy of some people was uploaded by Youtuber Zeeshan Ali.

Just remember…this is our future and the same ones lecturing us about climate change and politics 🤣 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/91kZDnfcwh — Vic 🇨🇦 🇵🇹🦁 (@VicD31) March 24, 2020





As Ali licks the pole, a commuter sitting down nearby who is wearing a surgical face mask begins to shuffle away from him, concerned by the blatant and foul disregard for contamination.

It comes after the number infected by the deadly disease in New York rose to 25,665, with at least 210 dead. The state represents more than half of all infections in the US.





Governor Andrew Cuomo said: “New York is the canary in the coal mine, New York is happening first, what is happening to New York will happen to California and Illinois, it is just a matter of time.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan reteeted Ali’s video today, labeling him a ‘moron’ and saying he should be jailed and given no treatment if he tests positive.