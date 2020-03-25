UK GORILLAS start stockpiling to get through coronavirus





Since the coronavirus outbreak, people have been panic buying loo roll and other essentials, which has left many supermarket shelves entirely empty.

However in Bristol Zoo last week, Miriam Haas caught a gorilla cradling a pile of vegetables in her arms, and refusing to share his food.

-- Advertisement --





Miriam, 58, was visiting the zoo on the last day it was open to the public before shutting down amid a natiowide coronavirus lockdown.

She snapped the 15-year-old gorilla, called Kera, and shared the pictures to social media.

She said: ‘Seeing Kera gathering as many vegetables as she could carry made me think about all the panic buying photos that are all over social media at the moment.





‘I couldn’t believe it so had to take a picture of her. This was the last day the zoo was open, it has now closed due to coronavirus.

‘My favourite picture is the one where she looks like she’s thinking “damn, caught in the act”.’



