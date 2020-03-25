Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca is Offering Medical Help via Phone App





PEOPLE looking for medical advice in the Torrevieja Health department area during the current crisis have been reminded about using the YOsalud mobile phone app.

The interactive tool was launched two years ago and is a straightforward way of avoiding a face-to-face consultation during this difficult time.

The Torrevieja health area takes in 12 municipalities including Rojales, Guardamar, Pilar de la Horadada, San Miguel de Salinas, and Los Montesinos.

One hundred and sixty thousand people are served by the Health department, and over 80,000 messages from users have been logged on YOsalud in recent weeks.

Any patient in the area can register to use YOsalud by simply going to the website www.torrevieja-salud.com.



