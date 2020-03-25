TOILET ROLL TERROR: Think its bad here in Spain? Take a look at this Video filmed at a Woolworths Supermarket in Australia





IT ALL KICKED OFF IN A SUPERMARKET IN AUSTRALIA WHEN ONE SHOPPER HAD A FEW MORE TOILET ROLLS IN HER TROLLEY THAN OTHER SHOPPERS THOUGHT NECESSARY…

A 60-year-old woman and her daughter, 20, were arrested and charged with affray in a Woolworths supermarket last week as limits on the purchase of toilet rolls were imposed. You will be happy to know that the larger woman doing all the threatening came away unharmed, phew thank god for that…

The video went viral with over two million hits and rightly so!

Soon, people will be donating their organs for toilet rolls, I can see it coming like a sketch from Monty Python, is this how things are going to be from now on, really?

Credit for the video goes to Simsja, Warning contains LOTS of swearing and insults, it’s great! hahaha







Ps if any of our loyal readers find funny and interesting videos they think other people would like please send them in, it’s just for a laugh, take care everyone and remember, a Toilet Roll is for today, not life!