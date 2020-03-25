Three further coronavirus deaths in Spain’s Mallorca





THREE further deaths from coronavirus in Mallorca on Tuesday night pushed the number of Covid-19 fatal victims in the Balearic Islands up to 19 in all.

The first victim was a 90-year old man with previous health problems who was admitted to Palma’s Hospital Universitario Son Espases with pneumonia.

A 75-year old man who had pre-existing respiratory problems passed away in the Hospital Universitario Son Llatzer in Mallorca’s capital, and another 75-year old man, again with pre-existing health problems, died in the Manacor hospital.

By Wednesday morning the total number of cases on the islands had reached 562.



