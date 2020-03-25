Spanish businesswoman donates bouquets to Vélez-Málaga workers in Axarquia

A BUSINESSWOMAN from Vélez-Málaga has given fifty bouquets of flowers to the professionals of the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía after verifying sales at her florist business dropped sharply, and to save having to throw the flowers away.

Ana María Labao, of the Floristería Ana Mari de Vélez-Málaga, gave the bouquets as a tribute from the company to these workers, who during these days are fighting tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic.

The bouquets were made with tulips, hydrangeas, roses, gerberas, daisies and carnations “and were made to symbolise life and joy in these difficult times,” according to the businesswoman.



