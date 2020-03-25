Spain’s Mercadona steps up security measures as coronavirus cases continue to soar





SPAIN’S leading supermarket Mercadona has brought in additional safety measures this week, as the number of those infected by the coronavirus continues to soar.

Last week, it introduced extra security measures to reduce panic buying, ensure one-metre distance and reduced its opening hours from 9am till 7pm. This week, it has brought in additional safety measures to protect both staff and customers.

Each store now has protective screens for cashiers at the tills to protect staff from potential contagion. Additionally, daily cleaning and disinfection of all its stores have been reinforced, it said.

Other measures include installing each store with disinfectant gel and paper towels so that clients can clean the handle of their trolley. The use of gloves, provided at the entrance of the stores, is now ‘obligatory’ for all clients, stated Mercadona.

Mercadona also recommends that:

Only one person per household should come to do their shopping (not an entire family, nor with children or in groups).

People who are members of at-risk groups should not come to do their shopping – the elderly, people with chronic diseases, etc.

People that have priority access to do their shopping in stores include the elderly, people with disabilities, with reduced mobility, the pregnant, and their necessary carers.

Shopping should be carried out at various times throughout the day, not at the opening time. By doing so, we will be able to assist all customers daily.

In consideration of others, shopping should be done smoothly and quickly.

Don’t unnecessarily hoard products: the supply of basic necessities is more than sufficiently guaranteed.

Preferably, payment should be made by card as using cash should be avoided.

Each individual is ultimately responsible for complying with the recommendations established regarding distancing, maximum crowd sizes, and so forth. Gloves are available at stores and must be used to handle perishable goods.

Finally, Mercadona wants to reassure the public that all its stores will remain fully stocked with all basic necessities. However, no product returns will be admitted under any circumstances, it added.



