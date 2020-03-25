Spain’s Malaga registers highest number of Covid-19 deaths & new cases since pandemic arrived on Costa Del Sol





MALAGA has registered the highest number of (coronavirus) Covid-19 deaths and new cases today, since the pandemic arrived on the Costa del Sol, according to the local health authorities.

The province mourns the loss of 14 more coronavirus victims, upping Malaga’s death toll to 40. Around 154 new cases have also been registered today, with the new total rising to 819.

The number of people with Covid-19 in the whole of the Andalucia is rising fast too, with more than 3,010 people now infected – 539 more than yesterday. More than 116 patients are said to be in intensive care, and the death toll for the whole of the region now stands at 113. Of the 113 that have died, 62 were men and 51 were women.

The government said today that it hopes the country will have reached its peak by the end of this week. The number of people with the coronavirus in Spain has soared to 47,610 – with almost 7,937 cases reported in the last 24 hours alone.



