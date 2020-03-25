Spain’s El Corte Ingles to guarantee 100% staff salaries during lockdown thanks to ERTE





SPAIN’S leading department store El Corte Ingles has announced that it will process ERTE applications for 22,000 of its staff members to guarantee 100 per cent salaries amid the coronavirus crisis. All of the group’s stores have remained closed across the country since the lockdown started, apart from its supermarkets.

Companies of all sizes in Spain can currently take advantage of the government’s ERTE scheme, which refers to the temporary suspension of employees, to subsidise staff salaries for the duration of the lockdown. The government’s ERTE allows struggling firms to continue employing and paying staff even though the companies are closed, as a result of the country’s State of Alarm.

El Corte Ingles has ensured its staff that this measure is a temporary one, and won’t affect anyone’s contract or pay. “Staff will continue to get paid during the lockdown, and they can return to their jobs as normal, once the State of Alarm restrictions have been lifted,” stated the company.







