Sharp climb in coronavirus cases on Spain’s Costa Almeria





THERE has been a sharp climb in the number of coronavirus cases on the Costa Almeria in the last 24 hours.

Since Tuesday 24 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the province. This puts the total number of cases at 115, up from 74 on Monday.

Fifty of the patients have been admitted to hospital.

The provincial coronavirus death tally has also risen. It now stands at seven after an 80-year old man being treated at the Torrecardenas hospital in Almeria city died early this morning, Spanish press reported.

It was also reported that the pensioner’s wife had also been admitted to hospital, but has tested negative for Covid-19.



