Sex offender, 84, ‘becomes first prisoner to die after contracting coronavirus’





A CONVICTED sex offender has become the first prisoner to die from deadly coronavirus.

The man, at 84 one of the UK’s oldest cons, passed away three days ago at HMP Littlehey, Cambs.

A source said he was found to have tested positive for the deadly bug, although it has not been confirmed if he died from Coronavirus.

It is understood he had been suffering from underlying health conditions

HMP Littlehay is a Category C male sex offenders prison and holds up to 480 inmates.





Last night a source said: “There are a number of shared cells.

“It’s not clear if others, including inmates and prison officers, have been affected.”





As of 1pm on Wednesday, 19 prisoners had tested positive for coronavirus across 10 different prisons, the Ministry of Justice said.

Jails in England and Wales were put on immediate lockdown on Tuesday with all visits cancelled as it emerged thousands of staff were in self-isolation.

The inmate, whose identity is not yet known, died as the Prison Service released official figures on how the virus has hit the prison system in England and Wales.