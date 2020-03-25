Residents respect coronavirus lockdown restrictions in inland area of Spain’s Costa Almeria council says





CANTORIA residents are respecting the coronavirus state of alarm restrictions in Cantoria, the local council reported.

Mayor Puri Sanchez Aranega described the behaviour of local people in regard to the enforced confinement plus the continued functioning of the municipality’s basic services as a “social success.”

According to the Mayor, “The containment measures are working thanks to the basic services which a brave few are maintaining active for us all.

“Health personnel, every shop, pharmacy and supermarket worker, the Local Police, the people who work on cleaning the streets and public buildings, the municipal utilities services, and all those who every morning go their jobs and go out onto the street so the rest of us can be at home teleworking are the ones who are really solving this crisis”, she stressed.

Commenting on the local population’s compliance with the movement restrictions, Sanchez Aranega said that despite the fact Cantoria has a large number of outlying districts and the difficulties presented by the situation, people were sticking to remaining in their homes.





She put this down “not only to the news from other places on which they see the terrible consequences of not having acted as has been done here, but also to the collective responsibility which has arisen and which it is necessary to maintain to facilitate the work of those others who have to be on the street so the essentials never stop working.”

The Mayor also reported that the public school, which had been undergoing improvement works, is being cleaned and disinfected throughout and on its exterior, as are all public spaces and buildings.





In addition the council has established a plan with local authority staff and volunteers to assist people who cannot get out to buy food and essential products.