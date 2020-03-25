Police Officers in Spain Who Die as a Result of Coronavirus Will Not Be Considered as Victims Who Died in “Act of Service”

The Guardia Civil and National Police are working tirelessly on the streets of Spain whilst millions of residents stay at home abiding to the quarantine. These officers are much more exposed to the virus and take a greater risk in testing positive. However, they will not be considered as victims who have “died in the act of service” if they catch the virus and die as a result of it.

Already, 5 Guardia Civil Officers have passed away as a result of the coronavirus. The first four agents, two of which were 58 years old and the other two 38 and 37 years old, were not even considered to be in the vulnerable risk group. The fifth agent, Jose Antonio, was 47 years old and passed away this Tuesday.

These figures have alarmed existing police officers, as they argue they have a greater risk of contracting the virus due to their time spent on the streets.

According to the latest figures provided by Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Minister of Interior, a total of 157 National Police and Guardia Civil agents have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pro Guardia Civil Association has petitioned that these fatalities be considered as deaths in the act of service, they argue that “they have to be on the streets, and it would only be fair that they take that into consideration”.

For now, the agents who have passed away and the officers who have fallen ill cannot be counted as “victims in the act of service” and therefore they cannot make use of any of the advantages that come with this title, for example enhanced pensions.



