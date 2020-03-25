“Oops I did it again”- ‘Comrade’ Britney Spears Proposal for a General Strike & Wealth Redistribution Sparks Fury amongst American Patriots during the Coronavirus Pandemic

TWITTER USERS HAVE LABELLED BRITNEY SPEARS “COMRADE BRITNEY” FOLLOWING A SERIES OF QUOTES SHE POSTED ASKING FOR A GENERAL STRIKE AND WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION ACROSS AMERICA

Britney Spears seemingly called for the redistribution of wealth and a general strike on Monday, “regramming” a post written by Instagram user Mimi Zhu. “During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever,” the text shared by Spears said, going on to describe how “we will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay.”

The “Work B—h” singer captioned the post by quoting the text’s penultimate line — “communion [moves] beyond walls” — and adding three emoji roses, a symbol commonly used by the Democratic Socialists of America.

“Queen of [the] proletariat,” cheered on one fan in the comments. Jeva Lange





The quote was first shared by writer Mimi Zhu. Here’s what it said:

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call you loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration. We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”



