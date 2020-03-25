Nurse in Spain’s Madrid Fined Whilst Delivering Food to Her Elderly Parents

The nurse even showed her parent’s national ID cards, the food she had bought and the receipt from the shopping market, but the police officer fined her anyways for leaving the house without a justifiable cause.

Maria Jose, a nursing assistant who works in a hospital in the north of Madrid, feels very angry after the incident that occurred on the weekend. Last Saturday, a National Police officer fined the woman in San Sebastian de los Reyes for driving with her daughter to take food to her family. Maria Jose was on her way to deliver the shopping to her parents who are 89 and 85, and to her disabled brothers, who are 57 and 61, when she was stopped at a police check. In the boot of her car, Maria Jose had bags of shopping filled with products and food which was valued at around €200.

She had done all of this shopping on her only free day as she was doing double shifts and at the hospital which she works at. On her way to her parent’s house she stopped to pick up her daughter. She argues that she did this because she was very tired from being over-worked and needed help carrying all the shopping bags to her parent’s apartment as they live on a second floor with no lift.

She admits that her mistake was that both her and her daughter were sat in front. When the police stopped her she “politely explained that they were on the way to her parents house to take their shopping to them. [She] showed them the ticket and even told them they could look in the boot as it was full”. Since she knew they could stop her on the way, she had asked her parents for their ID cards and showed the officers that they were 2 kilometers away from their address, but she argues that this did not matter.

“The agent said that he was going to fine me because we were both sat in the front seats of the car and because we had no protective masks on. I told them that we lived together, and my daughter even showed them her ID card to prove we lived at the same address”, laments Maria Jose. However, nothing could convince them, and they proceeded to write up a fine.

The sanction written up by the police officer states that the woman was fined for “circulating with two people in the car to do the shopping without a justified reason and infringing the rules set out by the state of alarm”.



