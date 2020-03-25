NHS and social care staff can now park for free as they help Britain battle the coronavirus.





ROBERT JENRICK, Housing Minister, made the announcement on Wednesday after councils across the country agreed to help those on the front line against the deadly virus.

Health staff in England will be able to park for free in any council car park, or on street parking across the country.

-- Advertisement --





Mr Jenrick who announced on Twitter said: “Today I’ve agreed with local councils in England to provide free car parking for our #NHS and social care workers as they fight coronavirus.

“These heroes will be able to park in street parking bays and council owned car parks without having to worry about cost or time restrictions.

“I’m hugely grateful to @LGAcomms and local councils across the country for all their support.





“It’s a small gesture of our gratitude to those working round the clock to save lives.”



