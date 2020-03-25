



Mijas monitors over 1,500 older people on the Costa del Sol by telephone during the coronavirus crisis in Spain

MIJAS Town Hall is committed to promoting initiatives to improve the quality of life and attend to the needs of the elderly for the duration of the state of alarm, for which reason it has initiated the “check-up” calls that more than 1,500 elderly residents of the municipality will receive, as reported by the Councillor for the Elderly, Tamara Vera, on Tuesday.

“From the first moment, one of our priorities was to serve our elders, so the areas of Senior Citizens and Social Services worked very closely to contact all users of the ‘Mayores para Mayores’ programme. The project is aimed at those who due to their age, usually live alone, as well as contacting around 400 dependents we have in the town,” explained the Councillor.

Vera recalled that the Town Hall has made several telephone help desks available to all the residents of the elderly and dependent population so that “they can contact us with any type of need, especially those involving the supply of medicines or basic necessities, an initiative that we are developing in collaboration with Cruz Roja”, she assured.

The Consistory is expanding the network to reach all the elderly in the municipality by making calls to residents of the city “after prioritising and covering the most urgent cases, now we focus our efforts on verifying that all our elderly feel that they have the Administration at their disposal”, pointed out Vera.

The numbers 951 06 20 05 and 646 38 76 35 are available to make any query or request, from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.







