Mijas La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group offer help online for those in the Costa del Sol

DUE to the current pandemic Mijas La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group will not be holding their April meeting. However, those interested can still keep up to date with any news on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/diabeticsupportgroup/. They also have a 24/7 Helpline 24-7 – 607879450. Dr Gomez may do FaceTime style consultations during the lockdown so if this is of interest you should get in touch.