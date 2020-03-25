Marbella Town Hall authorises teleworking to 280 municipal employees on the Costa del Sol during Coronavirus pandemic

A TOTAL of 280 employees of the Marbella Town Council have taken up teleworking in municipal management areas in order to guarantee the provision of public services and contribute to the containment of the Covid–19, as reported by the Councillor for Innovation and New Technologies, Cristóbal Garre.

This was highlighted during the presentation of a report prepared by his delegation on “the deployment of portable computer systems and equipment for the implementation of the non-contact work”, where he noted that authorised personnel have already been working for two weeks “remotely” with VPN access, complying with the national security scheme. In addition, he pointed out that “80 computer systems” had been purchased to facilitate this way of working to people who cannot carry out remote training or access from their homes, and there has also been “the possibility of making videoconferences,” he assured.

-- Advertisement --

Garre pointed out that the town hall “has been implementing digital administration systems” for two years, which has made it easier to implement the telework “in all management areas”.

“Today, we have in this system the departments of Recruitment, Intervention, Legal Services, Treasury, Urban Planning and Social Services,” said the councillor, who also noted that two guides on remote access for employees and another on videoconferences have been published, in addition to enabling technical assistance telephone lines.



