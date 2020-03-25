Man Who Filmed Himself Licking Store Products Arrested on Terror Charges





A man who filmed himself licking items on a supermarket shelf and asking “who’s afraid of coronavirus?” has been arrested on terror charges.

Suspect Cody Pfister, 26, has been charged with making a terrorist threat following the incident in a Walmart store.

Police in Warrenton, Virginia, US, arrested a man after the disgusting clip went viral around the globe.

Viewers were understandably horrified and outraged and made reports to the police. People from around the world also made reports, including the UK.

Piers Morgan reacted to the clip on Good Morning Britain and called for the culprit to be locked up and refused medical help for "deliberately" trying to harm other people.





“This is of somebody in America, who went to a supermarket knowing the coronavirus is attacking everyone in the United States, and he did this and posted it online,” he said.

"What I would like to happen to him is I'd like him found, and I am sure they will get him.





“I would like him put in prison, immediately.”