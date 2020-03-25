Live magic from Ronda magician for the little ones when confined by the coronavirus in Malaga Province, Spain

schools closed during the confinement period, young children have already gone 10 days without being able to leave home and parents may struggle to keep them entertained.

An initiative has been launched by the Adacadabra Foundation to offer different magic shows through live broadcasts taking advantage of social networks.

One of the magicians participating in the idea is Luigi, from Ronda, who began his performances on Tuesday. Each fun-filled show lasts 30 minutes and are aired from 5 p.m. to 8.15 p.m. and are expected to run on a daily basis for the duration of this situation.

In addition, as many different magicians participate, the games are very varied and different, thus managing to offer viewers a dynamic show. Some of the other magicians taking part are Mago Dalux, Gabi Magoo, Carlos Adriano and Joaquín Matas.



