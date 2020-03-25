Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

According to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 00.30 GMT today), 421,413 people have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world to date.

Of that total, 294,215 are currently infected, of which 13,269 (5%) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 127,198 cases, 108,388 have recovered or have been discharged, however, 18,810 resulted in death from the disease.

-- Advertisement --

The US registered the most number of cases (9,921) over the last 24 hours, followed by Spain (6,922) and Italy (5,249), as can be seen in the chart below. Italy registered the most deaths from the disease in just 24 hours (743), closely followed by Spain (680) and France (240). With 6,820 COVID-19 fatalities in Italy, it continues to be the country with the highest death toll, followed by China (3,277) and Spain (2,991).