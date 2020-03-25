Italy increases fines to €3,000 for flouting lockdown rules





The Italian authorities have announced that fines for breaking quarantine regulations have now been raised to up to €3,000. Those who break obligatory quarantine having tested positive for the Coronavirus will also face up to five years in prison.

Over 50,000 people have already been fined for disobeying rules, including one man who went ahead with plastic surgery and later tested positive for Covid-19. He is now being prosecuted. A compilation video has gone viral across social media, which shows Italian mayors furiously lambasting those flouting the lockdown regulations.

-- Advertisement --





Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the increased repercussions for violating quarantine in a televised address on Tuesday. It comes after new rules came into effect over the weekend, which tighten restrictions. Movement between municipalities is not permitted, and people may only leave the house for food shopping, health issues, or work.

The government’s latest decree also gives regional authorities the power to impose stricter measures if necessary.



