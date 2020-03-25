Italian Intensive Care Nurse, 34, killed herself out of “fear of having infected others” with the Coronavirus

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
a young nurse committed suicide after testing positive for the coronavirus
The 34 year old nurse was extremely worried and concerned she had infected other doctors and patients

AN ITALIAN NURSE WHO FEARED SHE MIGHT SPREAD THE CORONAVIRUS SADLY TOOK HER OWN LIFE IN THE EPICENTRE OF ITALY´S CRISIS, LOMBARDY.

 

Daniela Trezzi, 34, who worked in the intensive care unit of the San Gerardo Hospital in the city of Monza, had been at work since Italy was hit by the virus, around six weeks ago.

a young nurse committed suicide after testing positive for the coronavirus
Daniela had already suffered considerable stress after working on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak and had been off work since March 10 after testing positive for COVID-19

She had reportedly been under considerable stress after she had been working on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak, and was off work since March 10 after testing positive.

The Italian Nurses’ Federation said Daniela became extremely anxious out of “fear of having infected others”.

“We express our pain and consternation over the suicide of our young colleague,” said the federation, our 450,000 professionals will join together around the relatives and family of Daniela.”


a young nurse committed suicide after testing positive for the coronavirus
The figures were released by a health foundation which said the “huge number” of infected medics showed that procedures and protection equipment for doctors were “still inadequate”.

It is not the first time this has happened however, a week ago another nurse had taken her own life in Venice. ” A similar event had happened with the same underlying reasons – said the Federation – and even if we hope otherwise, with the risks in these conditions and stress with the shortage of staff these nurses will not be the last

 


 

 

 

 

 




