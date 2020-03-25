Italian Intensive Care Nurse, 34, killed herself out of “fear of having infected others” with the Coronavirus





AN ITALIAN NURSE WHO FEARED SHE MIGHT SPREAD THE CORONAVIRUS SADLY TOOK HER OWN LIFE IN THE EPICENTRE OF ITALY´S CRISIS, LOMBARDY.

Daniela Trezzi, 34, who worked in the intensive care unit of the San Gerardo Hospital in the city of Monza, had been at work since Italy was hit by the virus, around six weeks ago.

-- Advertisement --





She had reportedly been under considerable stress after she had been working on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak, and was off work since March 10 after testing positive.

The Italian Nurses’ Federation said Daniela became extremely anxious out of “fear of having infected others”.

“We express our pain and consternation over the suicide of our young colleague,” said the federation, our 450,000 professionals will join together around the relatives and family of Daniela.”





It is not the first time this has happened however, a week ago another nurse had taken her own life in Venice. ” A similar event had happened with the same underlying reasons – said the Federation – and even if we hope otherwise, with the risks in these conditions and stress with the shortage of staff these nurses will not be the last “.



