Hotels on Spain’s Costa Almeria putting up personnel providing essential services during coronavirus state of alarm





THE national government has authorised four Almeria hotels to put up personnel providing essential services during the coronavirus state of alarm.

The Balneario San Nicolas in Alhama, the Avenida Hotel and Catedral in Almeria city and the Hotel Almirez in Laujar de Andara are remaining open during the health emergency period to provide a service to medical staff, transport workers or personnel for essential infrastructure like airports, stations and roads.

The establishments are also permitted to provide accommodation to people who have to travel to look after the elderly, children, disabled, the particularly vulnerable and anyone with special health needs.

The hotels are required to remain closed to the general public, but have to allow for accommodating workers who have to carry out maintenance works, health assistance, the repair or carrying out of works of general interest, the supply of agricultural products and fish, are on fishing boat crews, or who work in complementary services in the areas of health, the port, airport, roads, railways, the installation, maintenance and repair of telecommunications networks and data processing centres, energy and water supply, and the supply and transport of merchandise.

The ASHAL Almeria hospitality business association president Diego Garcia described the coronavirus crisis as a “major setback” for the provincial hotel sector, but stressed it was showing “great solidarity on putting at the disposal of the health authorities accommodation places to be able to provide a service to medical personnel and essential services, as well as those affected by the illness in the event it is necessary.

Garcia pointed out that for the time being at least Almeria is one of the Andalucia provinces least affected by Covid-19, but added that it was necessary to be prepared in case this changed.





The ASHAL president praised the province’s hotels for complying with the requirement to shut due to the state of the alarm, “despite the difficulties”, and had words of encouragement for the association members.

He said he believed the crisis would “soon be over”, and that he believed the administrations were “up to the task.”

Also, that administrations are “acting with the same responsibility when it comes to supporting the sector so it can come out as well as possible of this rough patch which the halt to activity is causing.”