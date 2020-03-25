Homeless charity on Spain’s Costa Blanca forced to cutback amid coronavirus crisis





REACH OUT Torrevieja has been forced to stop feeding the homeless from Friday (March 27) due to ‘State of Alarm’ measures and is appealing for public support to help them “meet their mission” during the crisis.

Addressing volunteers, David Young, President of Reach Out, Extiende la Mano, which helps the homeless and needy, said: “It is after much soul searching and discussion that I have some sad news to convey to you all.

“It has been decided to cease Homeless feeding from this Friday, this is a temporary measure until the State of Alarm allows us to return to normal. Alimentos Solidario will proved food during this time.”

Family packs will continue to be distributed as this is a once a fortnight activity.

“Maria has agreed to carry on (doing this) with one assistant, and we have a consignment to pick up from EU food bank next Wednesday, April 1.

“I am sure you are all supporting each other as we struggle with the situation. Please be optimistic and look forward to Reach Out rising above the problems currently dictating how we live. We will come back stronger and continue to meet our Mission Statement.”

Reach Out has had to close its charity shops, and as such has lost its major source of income to help others. To find out how you can help, visit https://reachouttorrevieja.eu/





David went on to urge everybody involved with Reach Out to “be proud of what you have achieved up to this time, we have NEVER before closed our doors during the nine years we have been in existence”.



