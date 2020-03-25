Guardiola Donates €1 Million to Spain for the Acquisition of Medical Material

THE Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, from Barcelona has donated a million euros to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation for the acquisition of medical equipment and provisions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The campaign for donations, launched by the Collegi de Metges Barcelona (COMB) had only raised €33,000 until their most recent donation by Guardiola.

Apart from collecting money to buy medical materials, ‘the campaign also looks to finance alternative production methods, like 3D printing, to make ventilators and other protective gear for medical staff.’

-- Advertisement --