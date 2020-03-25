France’s Macron announces military operation and hospital investment plan to fight Pandemic

By
Samantha Day
-
0

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France would launch a new military operation and a “massive” investment plan for hospitals to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The military operation, called Operation Resilience, will focus on missions of logistics, public health assistance and protection on the French mainland and oversea territories, Macron said.

Macron called for “unity” to fight the “war” against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.”We have only one goal, to be united against the virus,” Macron said, “because when we go to war we must commit fully and mobilise in unity.”




