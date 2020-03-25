France’s Macron announces military operation and hospital investment plan to fight Pandemic

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France would launch a new military operation and a “massive” investment plan for hospitals to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The military operation, called Operation Resilience, will focus on missions of logistics, public health assistance and protection on the French mainland and oversea territories, Macron said.
Speaking in Mulhouse, eastern France, Macron also announced a “massive plan” to re-fund the French hospitals and care sector. French doctors and nurses have been calling for emergency funding for over a year, warning that the sector was struggling long before the coronavirus pandemic.
Macron called for “unity” to fight the “war” against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.”We have only one goal, to be united against the virus,” Macron said, “because when we go to war we must commit fully and mobilise in unity.”