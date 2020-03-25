Easter draw at Charity Shop of Calpe





THE Charity Shop of Calpe recently emailed the Euro Weekly News, confirming that the shop is currently closed.

“If you haven’t already bought tickets for the Easter Draw, don’t worry as we shall be delaying the draw until the shop re-opens,” the Charity Shop’s Karen Pearce explained.

“In the meantime, now is a great opportunity to sort through your wardrobe and prepare a box of donations ready for when it opens again. Watch this space or keep up to date on our Facebook page,” Karen said.

“The number of people needing help one the State of Emergency ends is likely to increase, and we will be there for them,” she added.







