Dyson to Begin Developing Ventilators for the NHS as UK Gears Up to Battle the Coronavirus Crisis

The UK technology company, Dyson, is currently working on developing a new type of medical ventilator for the NHS to help keep up with the coronavirus crisis.

Sir James Dyson, the inventor and head of the company, has agreed to help the NHS and the UK government in finding a solution to the lack of ventilators.

More than a dozen other companies are also in the process of building ventilators based on the two already existing designs.

-- Advertisement --

Dyson explained in a statement that they had been working with The Technology Partnership to create a “meaningful and timely response”, they recognised that this project is “highly complex” and “being undertaken in an extremely challenging timeframe”. They are “conducting fully regulated medical device developments, including testing in a laboratory and in humans”.

However, some experts in the field doubt whether this approach will take too long, as the virus is already spreading rapidly throughout England and the rest of the UK.

The University of Oxford and King’s College London also have teams of engineers, surgeons and anaesthetists working on a ventilator model, which is less sophisticated than existing commercial models but will be relatively quick to produce.



