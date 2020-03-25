Dog Rental Service Reported to Police for Charging €2 An Hour to Walk Dogs in Galicia, Spain





The alleged perpetrator in Galicia offered to rent dogs for walks on social media. This has seriously infringed upon the norms established by Spain’s state of alarm and the case now awaits a governmental decision on how much they will be sanctioned, fines can range from anywhere between €500 to €5,000.

After receiving information that there was a service advertised on social media which rented out dogs for walks during quarantine, the Nature Protection Service (Serpona) in A Coruña, Galicia, proceeded to investigate the matter and process the complaints they received.

The Armed Institute reported that the perpetrator was told to “immediately cease this activity” as this service was actively” encouraging potential clients to bypass the limitations imposed on the freedom of movement which is set out by the state of alarm”.

After the police got into contact with the individual, they once again published two similar advertisements which triggered a complaint report to be filed. The Armed Institute reported that this case will now be “sent to the Sub-delegating branch of the A Coruña Government for infringing upon state of alarm restrictions and to the Xunta’s Ministry of Environment for not complying with animal welfare regulations”.