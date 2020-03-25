Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary Dies in Budapest After Contracting Coronavirus





STEVEN DICK was the Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. The diplomat, who was 37 years of age, died after contracting the coronavirus.

The Foreign Office issued a statement declaring that Steven Dick, who had served as Deputy Ambassador in Hungary since December, had unfortunately passed away on Tuesday, March 24, after contracting coronavirus.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary has described Mr Dick as a “dedicated diplomat [who] represented his country with great skill and passion”.