Costa Blanca´s Orihuela City is Getting a Police Shooting Range





ORIHUELA council has backed a new statute that will see a shooting range created for the Orihuela local police at their headquarters.

Deputy spokesman for the Government Team, Rafael Almagro, said that official approval had been granted for the practice facility.

-- Advertisement --





Orihuela´s councillor for citizen security, Ramón López Cabrera, said that officers would no longer have to travel in the future to Elche for their mandatory gun training.

The range will also act up as a training centre for other police forces from across the Vega Baja region.

“Getting a shooting area was something that my colleagues and I pledged to do in last year´s local election campaign”, López Cabrera added.





Orihuela´s local force has a shooting team that has done well in several competitions around the country, including a third-place finish in last year´s Spanish police championships.



