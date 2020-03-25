Costa Blanca Town Sees Army Disinfecting Key Areas





SOLDIERS from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) have been helping to carry out disinfection work around Callosa de Segura.

The local council had asked for the UME to supplement their busy employees, who have been out cleaning areas since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

-- Advertisement --





Troops augmented the council cleaners to disinfect parts of the town like the areas around the health and day centres, in addition to the railway station.

Callosa mayor, Manuel Martínez, said: ”We want to thank the UME for their work in the town in helping to protect our residents.

“They have been disinfecting areas that have been difficult to get to with our cleaning equipment, and it is in these troubled times that we can be really proud of the army who are carrying out essential work for everybody.”



