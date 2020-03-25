Costa Blanca Mayor Launches Hotline





RESIDENTS in Rojales are now able to call a special hotline telephone number to make any inquiries or to report incidents during the current state of emergency.

The initiative was launched by Rojales mayor, Antonio Pérez, on behalf of the local operational coordination centre(CECOR).

The CECOR committee includes councillors, Rojales medical centre representatives, and members of the local police, Guardia Civil, and Civil Protection.

Pérez said that nearly all “residents were obeying the instructions to stay at home and that their cooperation and efforts were appreciated”.

The role of CECOR, which meets on a daily basis, is to monitor what is happening in the Rojales area over Covid-19, and to make sure that essential services are maintained.





Another role is to make sure that everybody complies with the state of emergency rules.

The hotline number is 609 642 448 and the e-mail address is cecor@rojales.es



