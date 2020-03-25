Costa Blanca is Seeing Big Fall in Water Demand Due to Covid Crisis





WATER usage across Alicante Province has dropped by an average of 18 per cent due to the coronavirus crisis measures.

Popular tourist areas have seen a far larger fall, hitting over 30 per cent in some parts of the Costa Blanca.

Figures from the Commonwealth of Canales del Taibilla suggest unsurprisingly that home water consumption has gone up with more hand washing, bathing, and household cleaning.

That rise though is heavily overshadowed by the fall of water usage because of the closure of the local hospitality industry, as well as other businesses.



