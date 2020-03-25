British Comedian Lee Mack Tests Positive for Coronavirus after Attending Cheltenham Festival





BRITISH comedian Lee Mack has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The 51-year-old comedian is thought to have caught the virus after attending the Cheltenham Festival, which controversially went ahead.

It came under criticism after it was allowed to go ahead, with thousands of people gathering for the event and potentially spreading the virus further.

More than 250,000 people are thought to have attended the Cheltenham Festival over the few days it took place.

At the time, many notable sporting events had already been postponed, so many expected the same for Cheltenham.





A friend of the comedian’s told The Mirror: “Lee has got coronavirus. It looks like he caught it from his driver when he went to the Cheltenham Festival.”

Mack is a very popular stand up comedian and has also featured on the hit BBC show, ‘Would I Lie To You?’ since 2007.





Lee is said to be self-isolating whilst he battles the virus.