Benitachell and Teulada-Moraira merge health centres





BENITACHELL’S health centre centralised its services with the neighbouring Costa Blanca town of Teulada-Moraira, doubling healthcare efforts while minimising Covid-19 contagion.

Previously, the Benitachell health centre was open from 9 am until 3 pm.

There are now twice as many doctors at the Teulada centre which is open from 8 am until 9.30 pm on weekdays and between 9 am and 9 pm at the weekend. Urgencias (A and E) operates round the clock.

Members of public wishing to attend the health centre are advised to ring 965 73 90 85 beforehand and should also call the same number with any queries.

This enables pharmacists to fill new and existing prescriptions without needing the usual printed form.

“We must all make an effort and allow the health professionals to carry out their work,” Garrido said.

“It is also important to stay indoors to prevent the virus from spreading and going out only for reasons that are genuinely necessary. With collaboration and public-spiritedness, we can overcome it together,” she added.