Beautiful 19-Year-Old Teenager from Norfolk frightened over being “sruck inside “ with the Coronavirus tragically dies after Suicide Attempt

EMILY OWEN, 19, A TEENAGE WAITRESS, DIED IN HOSPITAL AFTER AN ATTEMPTED SUICIDE AS SHE WAS SCARED OF BEING ISOLATED WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Emily Owen, 19, from Norfolk, passed away in hospital following a suicide attempt, her family has said she was frightened of being “stuck inside” in isolation with the coronavirus.

She was ‘concerned about coronavirus and mental health impacts of isolation. Her sister said Emily was diagnosed with high-functioning autism and ‘had a daily battle to fit in and conform to social norms’.

Her devastated family have demanded more awareness and support for people struggling with mental health issues during the pandemic. Emily, from Kings Lynn, Norfolk, had warned loved ones days before the tragedy: ‘More people will die from suicide during this than the virus itself’.

It read: ‘We are heartbroken that we won’t see her breeze through our doors like a tornado of energy again, or hear her distinctive laugh, she was a big part of our team and we will miss her enormously.’

An online fundraising page has raised more than £2,400 in Emily's memory. To donate in Emily's memory, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Emilyo








