Almeria airport terminal building closed as no flights





ALMERIA airport terminal building has closed to the public due to the lack of flights under the coronavirus state of alarm restrictions, Spanish press reported.

Spanish airport operator AENA decided to close the terminal on Monday and will keep it shut until airlines schedule flights once again, although the airport remains functioning and the building would be opened should it be necessary if there were any flights, press said.

-- Advertisement --





For the moment only airport employees have access.

Monday was the first day since the state of the alarm came into force that there was not one single flight at the airport.



