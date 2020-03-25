Algarve opens its third centre for screening for COVID-19 in Portimão





The Portimão City Council announced today that it has made all the logistical conditions available for a covid-19 screening centre, in a ‘drive-thru’ system, from 25 March at Portimão Arena.

President of the municipality, Isilda Gomes, announced in a press release: “The expansion of this capacity to carry out tests is fundamental and, for that reason, in less than 24 hours the Chamber initiated a logistical operation to establish all the conditions for the operational of a mobile tracking centre”

According to the mayor of the district of Faro, the screening centre will operate in a ‘drive-thru’ model, so that people do not need to get out of the car to perform the analysis.

The post for covid-19 screening in Portimão will be the third to be installed in the Algarve, after a centre next to the Algarve Stadium, between the municipalities of Faro and Loulé, started operating last Monday and announced a another for this week in the municipality of Silves.



