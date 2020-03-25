80 Year-Old- Grandmother who was ‘Very fit’ is the first person in the UK to die from Covid-19 after catching it in hospital





AN 80-YEAR-OLD-WOMAN WHO WAS PREVIOUSLY DESCRIBED AS “VERY FIT” IS THE FIRST PERSON TO DIE IN THE UK TO CATCH THE DISEASE WHILE WAITING FOR AN OPERATION

-- Advertisement --





Marita Edwards, a retired cleaner and keen golfer, reportedly went to Newport’s Royal Gwent hospital for a routine gallbladder operation on 28 February.

Marita Edwards, who had no underlying health conditions, was in the hospital for a routine gallbladder operation, raising concerns about the safety of patients.

She later caught an infection which was initially thought to be pneumonia until she tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks after arriving at the hospital and died shortly after.





Edwards, who had a son, daughter and granddaughter, was one of five patients to die in Royal Gwent last weekend out of a total of 16 coronavirus deaths so far in Wales.

Her death raises questions about the hospital’s failure to test earlier for the disease and what precautions it took to curb its spread among patients and staff.





Latest news of the Coronavirus in Wales

Another person has died in Wales after testing positive for Covid-19 – taking the total number of deaths to 17, Public Health Wales has said.

Dr. Giri Shankar announced the death on Tuesday, saying there were also 60 new cases of the virus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 478.

The true number of cases is likely to be higher as many people with symptoms are not being tested.