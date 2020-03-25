More than 170,000 people have signed up to the NHS volunteer scheme to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The government pleaded for 250,000 volunteers on Tuesday, with the NHS struggling to cope with the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the ideal candidate they’re seeking. He said they should be ‘people in good health,’ whose roles would consist of ‘shopping, the delivery of medicines and support for those who are shielding to protect their own health.’

National Medical Director of NHS England, Professor Stephen Powis, announced on BBC Breakfast this morning that already 170,000 people have filled out forms. This calculates to roughly 189 people every minute.

People who wish to register their interest can do so via the NHS website, where they will be asked to complete a form. Successful candidates will then be given login details for the ‘GoodSAM’ Responder app.





Hopeful volunteers must be 18 or over and have no coronavirus symptoms.

Those in higher-risk groups, including those who are over the age of 70, pregnant or have underlying medical conditions, are able to offer support by telephone. If any applicants do become ill, they can pause their volunteering.



